207,200 Shares in GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) Purchased by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 207,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.22% of GasLog as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOG. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in GasLog by 2,417.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in GasLog during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in GasLog during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in GasLog by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Get GasLog alerts:

NYSE:GLOG opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69. GasLog Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $192.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.82 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%. Research analysts forecast that GasLog Ltd. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.547 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 37.66%. This is a boost from GasLog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLOG. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.80 price objective (up previously from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Clarkson Capital cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.96.

About GasLog

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. The company provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 1, 2020, it operated a fleet of 25 LNG carriers.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.