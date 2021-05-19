$21.33 Billion in Sales Expected for Ford Motor (NYSE:F) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will announce sales of $21.33 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.90 billion to $22.76 billion. Ford Motor posted sales of $16.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full-year sales of $125.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.52 billion to $128.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $150.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $140.04 billion to $156.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ford Motor.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in F. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,844,000 after acquiring an additional 10,258,701 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,558,528 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $874,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929,556 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ford Motor by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,986,000 after acquiring an additional 925,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $346,847,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Ford Motor by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,337,177 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $396,130,000 after acquiring an additional 127,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

