$21.39 Million in Sales Expected for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will announce sales of $21.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.88 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.90 million. First Guaranty Bancshares reported sales of $20.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year sales of $89.14 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.70 million to $90.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $95.78 million, with estimates ranging from $95.10 million to $96.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 10.43%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FGBI. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.34. The stock has a market cap of $181.18 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.49. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $21.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FGBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 221.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Guaranty Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $143,000. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

