$233.40 Million in Sales Expected for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will announce sales of $233.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $230.40 million and the highest is $236.00 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted sales of $229.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year sales of $959.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $955.80 million to $961.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $975.61 million, with estimates ranging from $965.70 million to $980.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

PBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

NYSE:PBH opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $49.66.

In other news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at $706,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBH. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 236,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after buying an additional 99,597 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

