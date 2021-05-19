$233.40 Million in Sales Expected for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) This Quarter

Posted by on May 19th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) will announce sales of $233.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $230.40 million and the highest is $236.00 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted sales of $229.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full year sales of $959.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $955.80 million to $961.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $975.61 million, with estimates ranging from $965.70 million to $980.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $237.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

PBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

NYSE:PBH opened at $49.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $49.66.

In other news, VP Mary Beth Fritz sold 5,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $246,485.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,499 shares in the company, valued at $706,157.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBH. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 236,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,241,000 after buying an additional 99,597 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH)

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.