24,500 Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Purchased by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000. The Blackstone Group makes up 3.1% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BX traded down $1.79 on Wednesday, reaching $86.30. The stock had a trading volume of 11,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,132. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.51. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $91.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.33 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.99%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $6,974,177.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,365,822.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,941,402 shares of company stock worth $138,150,607 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.09.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

