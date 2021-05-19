$26.56 Million in Sales Expected for Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) will announce sales of $26.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Translate Bio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.10 million to $30.00 million. Translate Bio posted sales of $16.32 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Translate Bio will report full-year sales of $118.54 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $86.50 million to $143.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $147.84 million, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $370.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Translate Bio.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $51.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million. Translate Bio had a negative return on equity of 27.54% and a negative net margin of 70.38%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TBIO. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 111.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 32,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 17,067 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 86.3% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 69,900 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Translate Bio by 101.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 173,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

TBIO stock opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. Translate Bio has a twelve month low of $11.91 and a twelve month high of $34.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.00.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

