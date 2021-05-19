26,552 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Bought by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,000. 3M comprises approximately 2.3% of Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth $404,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 5.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 298,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,421,000 after acquiring an additional 16,167 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 14.3% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of 3M by 61.5% in the first quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 18,645 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $3.32 on Wednesday, hitting $199.71. The stock had a trading volume of 23,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,623,348. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.82 and a 200 day moving average of $181.17. 3M has a twelve month low of $144.60 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

