$3.83 Billion in Sales Expected for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) will announce sales of $3.83 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.97 billion and the lowest is $3.69 billion. American Electric Power reported sales of $3.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year sales of $16.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.10 billion to $17.04 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $16.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.80 billion to $17.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Electric Power.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEP. Mizuho upped their target price on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.40.

Shares of AEP opened at $85.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.09 and its 200-day moving average is $82.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

In other news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $133,203.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,351,615.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J Barnie Beasley sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total value of $157,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,337 shares of company stock valued at $11,361,498 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEP. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Electric Power (AEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.