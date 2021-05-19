$30.60 Million in Sales Expected for Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) will post sales of $30.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $31.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.81 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $16.14 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 89.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year sales of $123.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120.61 million to $125.46 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $124.83 million, with estimates ranging from $119.98 million to $129.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on BBDC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.38.

BBDC stock opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $509.84 million, a PE ratio of -265.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average is $9.44. Barings BDC has a one year low of $6.55 and a one year high of $10.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 979.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

