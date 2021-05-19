$32.30 Million in Sales Expected for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) to report sales of $32.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $32.60 million. AxoGen posted sales of $22.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year sales of $134.80 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $152.20 million, with estimates ranging from $148.30 million to $156.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AxoGen.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 22.98%.

Several analysts recently commented on AXGN shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AxoGen from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

AXGN opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 6.81. The stock has a market cap of $835.64 million, a P/E ratio of -32.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.46.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXGN. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AxoGen (AXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.