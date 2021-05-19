$34.75 Million in Sales Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to announce $34.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.70 million and the highest is $35.80 million. RBB Bancorp reported sales of $27.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year sales of $140.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.10 million to $141.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $144.10 million, with estimates ranging from $141.70 million to $146.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.10 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 8.03%.

RBB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

In other news, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $201,052.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,289 shares in the company, valued at $659,198.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $202,070.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,463 shares in the company, valued at $489,438.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RBB. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in RBB Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in RBB Bancorp by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 32.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBB opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average is $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $452.31 million, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

