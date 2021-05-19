36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) Stock Price Down 0.8%

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) was down 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.36. Approximately 45,526 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 408,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

The firm has a market cap of $91.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.46.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. 36Kr had a negative return on equity of 28.36% and a negative net margin of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $18.61 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 36Kr stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR)

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

