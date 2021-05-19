$4.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will announce sales of $4.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Square’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $6.07 billion. Square posted sales of $1.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 142.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full-year sales of $18.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.66 billion to $23.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $21.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.58 billion to $34.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Square.

Get Square alerts:

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Square from $257.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.43.

SQ opened at $203.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 322.48, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $283.19.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,238,512.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,771,392. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total value of $21,522,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,250,191 shares of company stock worth $299,526,783 in the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its position in Square by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Square (SQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.