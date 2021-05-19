45,000 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Purchased by Cannon Global Investment Management LLC

Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,000. Keurig Dr Pepper accounts for 2.6% of Cannon Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,176,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940,708 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,700,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813,803 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 5,484,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,515,000 after buying an additional 3,330,402 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth about $99,768,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,469,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,073 shares during the period. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 111,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $4,017,562.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 691,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,034.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.18 per share, with a total value of $118,996.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 72,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,235.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.84. 18,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,097,443. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.72. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $36.81. The company has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. Equities analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

