4NEW Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 42.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. In the last week, 4NEW has traded down 56.4% against the U.S. dollar. 4NEW has a market cap of $53,382.74 and $7,109.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4NEW coin can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 34.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00073362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00016052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $441.49 or 0.01141371 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00055234 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,682.62 or 0.09520636 BTC.

4NEW Profile

KWATT is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

Buying and Selling 4NEW

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

