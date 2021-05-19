5,872 Shares in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth $9,865,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,872,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $5,507,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.70, for a total value of $32,132.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,470 shares in the company, valued at $555,009. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP R Andrew Massey sold 1,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $429,870.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,794,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,562 shares of company stock worth $13,914,674. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson upped their target price on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.33.

VMI stock opened at $252.02 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.55 and a 1 year high of $265.09. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $244.06 and a 200 day moving average of $208.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $774.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Valmont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

