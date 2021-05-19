$617.60 Million in Sales Expected for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to post sales of $617.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $624.98 million and the lowest is $610.23 million. Primerica posted sales of $521.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year sales of $2.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.29.

Primerica stock opened at $159.26 on Wednesday. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $104.60 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $482,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,780.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total value of $1,303,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,805.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Primerica by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

