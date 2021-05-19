62,942 Shares in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Bought by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 62,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned about 0.07% of BankUnited as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter worth $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in BankUnited by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BankUnited currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

NYSE:BKU opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.58 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.56 and a 200 day moving average of $38.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other BankUnited news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $148,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $447,111.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $150,257.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,866 shares of company stock valued at $518,633 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

