$66.55 Million in Sales Expected for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will report sales of $66.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $66.13 million and the highest is $66.97 million. Synchronoss Technologies reported sales of $76.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full year sales of $277.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $276.53 million to $278.77 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $296.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.40 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 5.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

In related news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $28,646.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,419.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,588 shares of company stock valued at $71,283. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 100.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 167,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 83,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 98,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 41,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

SNCR opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $127.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88. Synchronoss Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

