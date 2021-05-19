67,479 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Acquired by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 67,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. FMR LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 209.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,664,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186,449 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,980,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Carrier Global by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,745,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,097 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,211,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 37.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,615,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,073 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on CARR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Shares of CARR opened at $43.66 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $45.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.