$694.78 Million in Sales Expected for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) will announce sales of $694.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $640.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $720.30 million. Envista posted sales of $362.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $3.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

NVST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 35,021 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $1,581,898.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,635.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 680 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $27,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,999,702.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,679 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,866. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 88.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 30,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 14,502 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Envista by 2,354.7% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 286,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 275,307 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Envista by 31.3% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 11,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Envista by 2.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 355,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Envista by 38.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,252,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,116,000 after purchasing an additional 346,005 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NVST opened at $44.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of -342.23 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day moving average of $37.48. Envista has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

