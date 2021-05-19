74,812 Shares in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of Sumo Logic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greylock Xiii GP LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $527,098,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter worth about $46,581,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,106,000 after buying an additional 686,017 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 644,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,409,000 after buying an additional 140,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 522,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,920,000 after buying an additional 11,738 shares during the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SUMO shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

In other Sumo Logic news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $1,622,700.00. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $1,117,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 693,613 shares of company stock worth $13,621,767 in the last 90 days.

NASDAQ SUMO opened at $17.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.48. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.13 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

