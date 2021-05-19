$788.53 Million in Sales Expected for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) to report sales of $788.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $796.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $781.60 million. Option Care Health reported sales of $740.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OPCH. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Option Care Health to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.94.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $240,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Charles Rademacher purchased 10,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,355 shares of company stock worth $219,338 over the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,189,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,519,000 after buying an additional 200,110 shares during the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after buying an additional 115,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,082,000 after buying an additional 357,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 22,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 53,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health stock opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.26 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Option Care Health has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $21.34.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

