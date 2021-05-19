$854.16 Million in Sales Expected for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will report sales of $854.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $840.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $864.00 million. Nielsen reported sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 43.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year sales of $3.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 22.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

NLSN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist increased their price target on Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Sasco Capital Inc. CT increased its holdings in Nielsen by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,352,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,224,000 after purchasing an additional 92,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nielsen by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,915,000 after buying an additional 4,349,119 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Nielsen by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 922,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,262,000 after buying an additional 58,430 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Nielsen during the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nielsen by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,612,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,519,000 after acquiring an additional 30,436 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $27.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -65.36 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.16. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $28.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.20%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

