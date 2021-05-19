89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Earns “Buy” Rating from SVB Leerink

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at SVB Leerink in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $62.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 173.37% from the stock’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for 89bio’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.84) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($5.98) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 89bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of 89bio from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

Shares of ETNB opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.39 million and a P/E ratio of -4.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.46. 89bio has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $42.36.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts forecast that 89bio will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 89bio news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $169,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,850 shares of company stock worth $612,400 in the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in 89bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,527,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $321,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 15,536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

