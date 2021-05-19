A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Director Bruce M. Smith Sells 5,226 Shares

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total transaction of $363,990.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AOS stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.22. The company had a trading volume of 25,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,803. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $41.90 and a one year high of $73.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.85.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

AOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

