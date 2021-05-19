Aavegotchi 1-Day Volume Tops $64.94 Million (GHST)

Aavegotchi (CURRENCY:GHST) traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 19th. During the last seven days, Aavegotchi has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Aavegotchi coin can currently be bought for about $1.18 or 0.00003151 BTC on popular exchanges. Aavegotchi has a total market cap of $48.51 million and approximately $64.94 million worth of Aavegotchi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aavegotchi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.18 or 0.00072502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004578 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00016375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $423.31 or 0.01129158 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00056115 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00100384 BTC.

Aavegotchi Coin Profile

GHST is a coin. It was first traded on September 14th, 2020. Aavegotchi’s total supply is 44,543,211 coins and its circulating supply is 41,063,247 coins. Aavegotchi’s official website is aavegotchi.com . Aavegotchi’s official message board is medium.com/@aavegotchi . Aavegotchi’s official Twitter account is @aavegotchi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHST is launched as a DAICO — a DAO governed token sale, which means that the funds raised are managed by the users, the community. Aavegotchis are rare crypto-collectibles living on the Ethereum blockchain, backed by the ERC721 standard used in popular blockchain games such as Cryptokitties, Axie Infinity, and Cryptovoxels. Rumor has it that Aavegotchis are actually the ghosts of liquidated yield farmers determined to return and bring honor to their families. Aavegotchi introduces many innovations into the blockchain gaming sphere, including DeFi token collateral stakes, dynamic rarity, rarity farming, DAO-governed game mechanics, and an open metaverse with smart contract interoperability and in-world town hall-style voting. Just like the original Tamagotchi introduced the world to digital pets, Aavegotchi introduces the world to playable NFTs, backed by a digital value. “

Aavegotchi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aavegotchi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aavegotchi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aavegotchi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aavegotchi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aavegotchi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.