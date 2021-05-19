Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 26th. Analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Abercrombie & Fitch to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

ANF opened at $41.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.60. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

In other news, CEO Fran Horowitz sold 243,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total value of $9,192,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,032 shares in the company, valued at $28,525,030.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter purchased 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.61 per share, with a total value of $75,103.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,103.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 325,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,415,246. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.