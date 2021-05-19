Abingdon Health (LON:ABDX) Trading Down 5%

Abingdon Health Plc (LON:ABDX) fell 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 66.89 ($0.87). 306,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 517,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.40 ($0.92).

In other Abingdon Health news, insider Melanie Ross purchased 5,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.22) per share, with a total value of £4,964.34 ($6,485.94).

Abingdon Health Plc, a technology-enabled lateral flow diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostics worldwide. The company offers AbC-19 Rapid Test, a COVID-19 neutralizing antibody test; nucleic acid lateral flow immunoassays; and Seralite, a rapid lateral flow test for the quantitative measurement of kappa and lambda immunoglobulin free light chains in serum.

