Aby J. Mathew Sells 10,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $314,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,679 shares in the company, valued at $6,940,354.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aby J. Mathew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Aby J. Mathew sold 20,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $648,800.00.

NASDAQ BLFS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,528. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.10, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.43 and a 1-year high of $47.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.32.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark cut BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $895,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,512,000 after buying an additional 350,290 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

