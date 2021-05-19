ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $535.93 million.

ACAD traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.10. 22,591 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,112,958. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.84. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $58.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.65.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $159,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995. 27.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

