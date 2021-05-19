Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.52

Shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.52 and traded as low as $0.43. Acasti Pharma shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 10,260,341 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACST. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Acasti Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $625,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 224,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 30,179 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 412.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 687,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 553,689 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Acasti Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Acasti Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

