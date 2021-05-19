Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by CSU Producer Resources Inc.

CSU Producer Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 67.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,500 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises about 7.5% of CSU Producer Resources Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CSU Producer Resources Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Accenture by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Accenture by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $5.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,199. The firm has a market cap of $176.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $189.92 and a twelve month high of $294.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $286.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $261.40.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

