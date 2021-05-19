Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $54 million-$56 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $53.43 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.88. 16,079 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,396. Accolade has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $65.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.45.

Get Accolade alerts:

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.38 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accolade will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

ACCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised Accolade from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.31.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.