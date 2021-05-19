AceD (ACED) Price Reaches $0.0029

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. In the last seven days, AceD has traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar. One AceD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. AceD has a total market cap of $210,083.19 and approximately $3,204.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000873 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000037 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000041 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

