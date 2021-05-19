Actinium 1-Day Volume Reaches $34,336.00 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 32.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. In the last week, Actinium has traded 47.7% lower against the US dollar. One Actinium coin can now be bought for $0.0234 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. Actinium has a market cap of $729,853.53 and approximately $34,336.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded up 3,114.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000445 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 34.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Actinium

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 31,197,950 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Actinium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

