Adam Dewitt Sells 4,000 Shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Stock

Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of Grubhub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $233,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,600,025.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Adam Dewitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of Grubhub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $408,240.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Adam Dewitt sold 4,000 shares of Grubhub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $292,400.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Adam Dewitt sold 6,000 shares of Grubhub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $382,860.00.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB traded down $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,464,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -46.08 and a beta of 0.96. Grubhub Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $85.53.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $550.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.90 million. Grubhub had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Grubhub Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

GRUB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research dropped their price objective on Grubhub to $64.25 in a report on Friday, May 7th. BNP Paribas raised Grubhub from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Grubhub from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Grubhub by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Grubhub during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Grubhub by 2,496.9% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Grubhub during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Grubhub by 703.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grubhub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

