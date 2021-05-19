Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Michelle Renee Griffin Sells 2,500 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Director Michelle Renee Griffin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michelle Renee Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 14th, Michelle Renee Griffin sold 4,500 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $195,345.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Michelle Renee Griffin sold 4,500 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $187,875.00.

Shares of ADPT stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.51. 822,859 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,029,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $71.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.43.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,689,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,027,000 after buying an additional 170,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

