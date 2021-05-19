Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Sells $22,785.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Jyoti Palaniappan sold 651 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $22,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jyoti Palaniappan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Jyoti Palaniappan sold 1,301 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $53,666.25.

On Thursday, March 18th, Jyoti Palaniappan sold 16,052 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $699,546.16.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 822,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,783. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.43. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $71.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.33 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ADPT. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

