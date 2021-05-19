ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.14

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.14 and last traded at $20.19, with a volume of 3748 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.04.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADCT. Zacks Investment Research raised ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADC Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 15.55 and a current ratio of 15.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.43. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.92.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.54. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADCT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $53,782,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,965,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,986,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,612,000 after purchasing an additional 898,606 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 46.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,630,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,210,000 after purchasing an additional 829,755 shares during the period. Finally, Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 7,308,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,398,000 after buying an additional 549,624 shares in the last quarter. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

