Add.xyz Tops One Day Trading Volume of $20,499.00 (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 19th. Add.xyz has a market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $20,499.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Add.xyz has traded 54.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Add.xyz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000899 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Add.xyz Coin Profile

Add.xyz (CRYPTO:ADD) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi . Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

