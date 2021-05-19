AdEx Network (ADX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.64 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 19th. During the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded down 34.1% against the dollar. One AdEx Network coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001958 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AdEx Network has a total market cap of $92.20 million and $3.64 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AdEx Network Profile

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a coin. It launched on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 126,869,334 coins and its circulating supply is 119,726,857 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . The official website for AdEx Network is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AdEx Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

