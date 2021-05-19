adidas (FRA:ADS) Given a €295.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

adidas (FRA:ADS) has been given a €295.00 ($347.06) price target by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a €361.00 ($424.71) price target on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €300.00 ($352.94) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €280.00 ($329.41) target price on adidas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €301.44 ($354.63).

ADS opened at €293.80 ($345.65) on Wednesday. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($236.48). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €272.94 and a 200-day moving average price of €280.29.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

