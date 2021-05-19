Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Raised by AKO Capital LLP

AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 640,494 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 179,530 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises about 3.8% of AKO Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. AKO Capital LLP owned 0.13% of Adobe worth $304,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in Adobe by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,536 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,772,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Adobe by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 28,716 shares of the software company’s stock worth $14,361,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Adobe by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 69,668 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total value of $1,293,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,421,128. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $5.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $474.72. The stock had a trading volume of 14,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,089. The company has a market capitalization of $226.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $498.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.73. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $361.44 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.08.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

