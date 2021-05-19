Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 56.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,599,406 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 0.9% of Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.93% of Adobe worth $2,107,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Adobe by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after buying an additional 509,861 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,851,079,000 after acquiring an additional 179,417 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $2,359,174,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total value of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total value of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares in the company, valued at $9,313,878.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $7,421,128 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe stock traded down $3.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $476.79. The company had a trading volume of 38,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,572,089. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $361.44 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $498.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.08.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

