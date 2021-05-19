adToken Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (ADT)

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded 38.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 19th. One adToken coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. adToken has a total market cap of $624,297.46 and approximately $16,209.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, adToken has traded down 49.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00076210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00016764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $463.08 or 0.01173351 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00057328 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,825.99 or 0.09694384 BTC.

adToken is a coin. It launched on June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . adToken’s official website is adtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase adToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

