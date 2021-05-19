ADVA Optical Networking (ETR:ADV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.78

ADVA Optical Networking SE (ETR:ADV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €10.78 ($12.68) and last traded at €10.68 ($12.56), with a volume of 112534 shares. The stock had previously closed at €10.70 ($12.59).

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on shares of ADVA Optical Networking and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Get ADVA Optical Networking alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is €8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.30 million and a P/E ratio of 13.91.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ADVA Optical Networking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADVA Optical Networking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.