AdvicePeriod LLC Has $21.69 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

AdvicePeriod LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of AdvicePeriod LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. AdvicePeriod LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $21,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 719,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,607,000 after purchasing an additional 31,793 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSV stock opened at $82.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.58. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.03 and a one year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.