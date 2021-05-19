AdvicePeriod LLC Has $5.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

AdvicePeriod LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $76.46 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $78.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.25.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

