AdvicePeriod LLC Sells 1,314 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

AdvicePeriod LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $10,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

VIG opened at $153.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $112.72 and a 12-month high of $158.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $152.34 and a 200-day moving average of $143.21.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

